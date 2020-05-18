Jaida McCloud

Skip to content
There are currently 50 active closings.
Kurt’s Korner for May 18, 2020: When the School PA Announcer Hands You Your Diploma
Video
Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative as COVID-19 cases near 100,000
One dead, 3 hurt in Peoria following gunfire, car chase and police-involved shooting
Video
Illinois has released almost 4,000 prisoners, including 64 murderers
Normal leaders need your help determining how to spend federal funds
Video
17 new cases in McLean County; surge at Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Center
Video
Sherman’s giving back to local food pantries
