Jared Head

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Top Stories
Advocate BroMenn, Eureka build tents to handle potential surge of COVID-19 patients
Video
Top Stories
Officials encouraging people to remember to focus on their mental health
Video
Unemployed Americans to receive additional $600 weekly from Phase III Coronavirus bill
Twin Cities YMCA offering free emergency childcare
Video
Local lawmakers say $2 trillion stimulus package will help families, businesses, hospitals, and those who are unemployed
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Heady Decision: Former Washington Wrestler Passes on Beaches to Help in Nursing Home
Video
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for March 25, 2020: Sutter Family Extravaganza
Video
Veteran Coach ‘Misses Players More Than Softball’ Right Now
Video
IHSA Still Hopeful for Spring Sports
Video
Kurt’s Korner: March 24, 2020
Video
Community
Living Well
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Open For Business
Contests
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Marketplace
Lottery
Get Local
Restaurant Guide
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.
Jared Head
Heady Decision: Former Washington Wrestler Passes on Beaches to Help in Nursing Home
Video
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
More than 2,500 COVID-19 cases in Illinois; Pritzker announces state response fundraising effort
Video
Unemployed Americans to receive additional $600 weekly from Phase III Coronavirus bill
Congrats, Illinois: You get an ‘A’ for social distancing
Video
COVID-19: 6 positive cases in Peoria County, 3 in Woodford, 2 in Tazewell
Video
Caterpillar may close more facilities, take financial hit as Coronavirus starts to impact company
Video
Latest Local News
Advocate BroMenn, Eureka build tents to handle potential surge of COVID-19 patients
Video
Officials encouraging people to remember to focus on their mental health
Video
Unemployed Americans to receive additional $600 weekly from Phase III Coronavirus bill
More Local News