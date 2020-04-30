Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for April 30, 2020: Mom knows best but grandpa knows a thing or two
Video
Top Stories
Bushwhackers can’t sell non-essential goods, store owner calls this a double standard
Video
OSF HealthCare Saint Francis receives an “A” for patient safety in hospital grading report
Video
New sober house in Pekin offers men a chance at recovery
Video
Peoria’s Corn Stock Theatre tent won’t rise this summer, cancels season amid COVID-19
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for April 30, 2020: Mom knows best but grandpa knows a thing or two
Video
Top Stories
Extra Effort: Canton Multi-Sport Star Blair Jacobus Has Singular Goal
Video
Teachers Surprise Elementary School Runners at Home
Video
Jarrett Brown ‘Excited’ to Take Over at Limestone Despite Quarantine
Video
Brimfield Senior Takes Preferred Walk-On Offer From Illini
Video
Community
Living Well
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Open For Business
Contests
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Marketplace
Lottery
Support Local
Stronger Together
Restaurant Guide
Local Hiring Guide
Senior Salutes 2020
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.
Jarrett Brown
Jarrett Brown ‘Excited’ to Take Over at Limestone Despite Quarantine
Video
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
Caterpillar notifies employees of more layoffs
Video
Tri-County leaders send Pritzker a detailed, phased proposal to reopen businesses
Video
Peoria health officials confirm another coronavirus-related death
Video
State cancels in-person graduations of any kind as stay-at-home order is extended
Illinois has released almost 4,000 prisoners, including 64 murderers
Latest Local News
Bushwhackers can’t sell non-essential goods, store owner calls this a double standard
Video
OSF HealthCare Saint Francis receives an “A” for patient safety in hospital grading report
Video
New sober house in Pekin offers men a chance at recovery
Video
More Local News