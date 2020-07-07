Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Top Stories
Morton School Board using parent input to create return-to-school plan
Video
Community members rally in front of Peoria Police Department to support law enforcement
Video
Pekin High School to host graduation ceremony
Video
Buckling roads causes Peoria drivers to reroute
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
TJ Barger Hoping For Sizzling Summer to Boost Recruiting
Video
Top Stories
Two Area Golfers Near Leaders at D.A. Points Junior Open
Video
Kurt’s Korner for July 6, 2020: hitting thin targets from 50 yards
Video
Morton’s Krupa on Harvard: ‘It Happens to One in a Million’
Video
Helmets, Footballs Make it Feel More Like a Practice
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Senior Salutes 2020
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Stronger Together
Local Hiring Guide
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Jordan Tyler Kramer
East Peoria police report a missing person
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Buckling roads causes Peoria drivers to reroute
Video
East Peoria moves into Phase 3 of Tri-County Reopening Plan
Video
Weather
Man who died in car-versus-motorcycle crash identified by Peoria County Coroner
Police looking for Fon du Lac park vandal
Latest Local News
Morton School Board using parent input to create return-to-school plan
Video
Community members rally in front of Peoria Police Department to support law enforcement
Video
Pekin High School to host graduation ceremony
Video
More Local News