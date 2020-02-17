Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Bloomington police investigate overnight stabbing
Top Stories
Governor J.B. Pritzker to consider removing cash bail, mandatory minimum sentencing
Video
Bloomington leaders say no tax increases in proposed 2021 budget
Video
Larry Dietz names assistant to the president of diversity and inclusion
Video
ICC scholarships still available for Fall 2020 semester
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Girls Basketball Recap for Feb. 17, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Emotional Weekend For Morton Coach Bob Becker as Father
Video
Sectional Wrestling Roundup
Video
Prep Basketball Highlights for Feb. 15, 2020
Video
Girls Basketball Recap for Feb. 14, 2020
Community
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Peoria Park District
Marketplace
Open For Business
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Josi Becker
Emotional Weekend For Morton Coach Bob Becker as Father
Video
Trending Stories
Weather
Bloomington police investigate overnight stabbing
Man convicted of stealing from local non-profit charged again
Caterpillar shares Valentines
Peoria woman goes on ‘kindness missions’ for the homeless
Video