Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Top Stories
Peoria’s Lacale London Hoping For NFL Call Saturday
Video
Top Stories
Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifting some restrictions on non-essential businesses, owners creating new ways to bring in money
Video
Local golf courses teeing up for modified restrictions
Video
Businesses in Uptown Normal working to stay afloat during stay-at-home order
IHSA boys, girls golf tournaments to remain in same locations after contract extension
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Peoria’s Lacale London Hoping For NFL Call Saturday
Video
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for April 24, 2020: How sports explains the quarantine
Video
Transfer Francis Okoro Chooses SLU
Video
Normal West Hoops, Baseball Had High Hopes
Video
Kurt’s Korner: Homemade football workouts from Peoria High School
Video
Community
Living Well
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Open For Business
Contests
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Marketplace
Lottery
Support Local
Stronger Together
Restaurant Guide
Local Hiring Guide
Senior Salutes 2020
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.
Lacale London
Peoria’s Lacale London Hoping For NFL Call Saturday
Video
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifting some restrictions on non-essential businesses, owners creating new ways to bring in money
Video
Stimulus checks: Why you may see ‘status not available’ on IRS website
Video
Pritzker extends stay-at-home order through May, requires masks in public
Video
Local golf courses teeing up for modified restrictions
Video
Nine-year-old boy accused of killing five family members to continue living with his grandparents
Video
Latest Local News
Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifting some restrictions on non-essential businesses, owners creating new ways to bring in money
Video
Local golf courses teeing up for modified restrictions
Video
Businesses in Uptown Normal working to stay afloat during stay-at-home order
More Local News