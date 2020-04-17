Lights for the Fight

Skip to content
Mental health experts offer advice on dealing with loneliness
Big budget gap could lead to public safety cuts in Peoria
Annual Steamboat Classic postponed to September
COVID-19 is impacting garbage pick-up with more people staying at home
Pritzker suspends in-person learning at schools for the rest of academic year as COVID-19 cases increase
Peoria County will likely close Heddington Oaks by end of 2020
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.
High Schools Light Up Fields as Salute
Peoria County will likely close Heddington Oaks by end of 2020
Gov. Pritzker suspends in-person learning at schools for the rest of academic year as COVID-19 cases increase
Second Peoria County woman dies from COVID-19
Mental health experts offer advice on dealing with loneliness
Mental health experts offer advice on dealing with loneliness
Big budget gap could lead to public safety cuts in Peoria
