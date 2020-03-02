Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
4-year-old goes missing from afterschool event, parents say school staff are irresponsible
Video
Top Stories
Normal Council OK’s $136 million budget; expect to pay more for your water
Video
Business fire under investigation
Bloomington Police searches for missing man
Pharmacies in Peoria seeing shortages in masks and other supplies
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Boys Basketball Recap for March 2, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Luke Mangieri Added Science to His Offseason Workouts
Video
Morton Defense Suffocates Providence in Super-sectional
Video
Coaching Consistency Is Crucial For Bradley
Video
Washington Wrestling Finishes Runner-Up at State
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Peoria Park District
Marketplace
Open For Business
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Luke Mangieri
Luke Mangieri Added Science to His Offseason Workouts
Video
Trending Stories
18-year-old dies in Peoria County crash
4th person in Illinois tests positive for coronavirus
Video
Community Calendar
Bloomington Police searches for missing man
Morton Defense Suffocates Providence in Super-sectional
Video
Top Videos
4 YEAR OLD MISSING
Video
Normal Town Council
Video
Coronavirus Preps
Video
Severe weather preparedness noaa weather radio
Video
Local Travel & Coronavirus
Video
ISU Coronavirus in Italy
Video
More Local News
Latest Local News
4-year-old goes missing from afterschool event, parents say school staff are irresponsible
Video
Normal Council OK’s $136 million budget; expect to pay more for your water
Video
Business fire under investigation
Bloomington Police searches for missing man
Pharmacies in Peoria seeing shortages in masks and other supplies
Video
More Local News