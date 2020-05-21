Madi Vancil

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Top Stories
McLean County reviews Heart of Illinois reopening plan
Video
Top Stories
Bradley University employees offered voluntary separation
Local retailers anxious to reopen their doors again
Bloomington leaders working around the Governor’s order
Video
McLean County schools extend meal distribution into summer
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Behind the Mask of ICC’s Catcher is a Music Maker
Video
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for May 20, 2020: Simon says, ‘I’m tired’
Video
Peoria’s Kourtney Crane Working Hard to Get Knee Ready for Season
Video
Kurt’s Korner for May 19, 2020: she’ll have a great story for kindergarten
Video
Area Big Ten Foes Motivating Each Other in Home Workouts
Video
Community
Living Well
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Open For Business
Contests
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Marketplace
Lottery
Support Local
Stronger Together
Restaurant Guide
Local Hiring Guide
Senior Salutes 2020
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
8-year-old shot and killed Wednesday identified
Closings
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.
Madi Vancil
Behind the Mask of ICC’s Catcher is a Music Maker
Video
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
Bradley University employees offered voluntary separation
Bloomington leaders working around the Governor’s order
Video
8-year-old shot and killed Wednesday identified, officials give safety tips for gun owners
Video
Illinois is one of only four states still shut down
Video
Gov. Pritzker: Restaurants, bars can open outdoor seating on May 29
Video
Latest Local News
McLean County reviews Heart of Illinois reopening plan
Video
Bradley University employees offered voluntary separation
Local retailers anxious to reopen their doors again
More Local News