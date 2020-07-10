Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for July 10, 2020: Old School with Tony Y
Video
COVID-19 causing coin shortages around the country
Two Peoria County employees have tested positive for COVID-19
Peoria police arrest man for Monday kidnapping, other offenses
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for July 10, 2020: Old School with Tony Y
Video
Top Stories
ISU Looking For Next Move After Season Opener at Illinois Canceled
Video
Madison Tattini Making Most of Summer Down Time
Video
Illini vs ISU canceled: Redbirds to lose at least $450,000
Video
Kurt’s Korner for July 9, 2020: ‘Don’t run it, be tough’
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Senior Salutes 2020
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Stronger Together
Local Hiring Guide
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Madison Tattini
Madison Tattini Making Most of Summer Down Time
Video
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
ISHA recommending masks for all athletes playing indoor sports, coaches hopeful fall season continues
Video
Weather
Normal Planning Commission approves amendments to Rivian’s site plans
Video
Two Peoria County employees have tested positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 causing coin shortages around the country
Latest Local News
COVID-19 causing coin shortages around the country
Two Peoria County employees have tested positive for COVID-19
Peoria police arrest man for Monday kidnapping, other offenses
More Local News