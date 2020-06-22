Skip to content
Mathew Timm
Professor: COVID-19 deaths trending downward
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Pritzker releases safety guidelines for next phase of Restore Illinois plan
Man charged with aggravated DUI after Jefferson accident results in death
‘I love a white woman with a big [expletive],’ an East Peoria woman reports she was sexually assaulted at an East Peoria Walmart
Latest Local News
Heartland Hawks Athletics prepares to play in fall semester
Miller Park Zoo is reopening Friday
Heartland Community College chalks up plans for sports in the fall
More Local News