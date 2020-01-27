Mitch Neally

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Here’s what the community is asking of the Connect Transit board
Top Stories
Peoria Board of Education approves lawsuit against e-cigarettes, online training system
Couple arrested in Arizona during meth seizure, largest meth seizure Arizona Department of Public Safety history
Kobe Bryant’s passing sends shockwaves across local basketball teams
Midland Community superintendent dies over the weekend, district has support staff on hand this week
Videos
Video Center
Digital Originals
CBSN Live Stream
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Podcasts
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Neally’s Enjoying Marriage, Coaching Together at Fieldcrest
Top Stories
Prep Hoops Roundup for Jan. 27, 2020
Kurt Pegler’s Soup-er Bowl | Spicy Italian Sausage and Chickpea Soup
Prep Hoops Highlights for Jan. 25, 2020
Prep Wrestling Roundup for Jan. 25, 2020
Community
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Open For Business
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
2019 Contest Winners
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Woman files lawsuit against Town of Normal, police over stolen $12K incident
Live Now
Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Mitch Neally
Neally’s Enjoying Marriage, Coaching Together at Fieldcrest
Trending Stories
Pepperidge Farm issues Goldfish recall
Weather
Kobe helicopter tried to climb to avoid clouds before crash
Woman files lawsuit against Town of Normal, police over stolen $12K incident
Neally’s Enjoying Marriage, Coaching Together at Fieldcrest