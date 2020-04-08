Skip to content
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.
Morton Potters baseball
On This Date: April 8
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
New projection: Illinois hospitals will not be overrun with COVID-19 patients
18-year-old left for dead in a mushroom field; Her family speaks out
A Schnucks Peoria employee tested positive for COVID-19
Weather
Bridgestone Americas re-opening North America plants including Normal location
Latest Local News
New restrictions mean less social interaction, AARP Illinois helps seniors combat loneliness
East Bluff Community Center receives donations, ready to feed families in need Saturday
Video
On This Date: April 8
More Local News