Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
Players react to no Friday night lights in Metamora
Video
Day of Play continues despite the pandemic
Video
South Side Mission in Peoria changing the way it operates this Thanksgiving
Video
Peoria Police looking for a missing juvenile
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 24, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Extra Effort: Kylie Hundman Integral Part of Central Catholic Success
Video
Limestone’s Wilson George’s Chasing Fastest Times in the State
Video
IHSA Extends Golf, Cross Country Seasons to Sectional Meets
Video
Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 22, 2020: Golf, Cross Country, Swimming Highlights
Video
Community
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
No Season
Players react to no Friday night lights in Metamora
Video
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Peoria family upset after being told to take down son’s memorial
Video
Woodford County Sheriff warns residents about reported car burglaries
Peoria Police looking for a missing juvenile
HHS secretary touts Trump’s health care plan while Democrats say there’s nothing in it
Video
Morton teacher resigns after district investigates possible inappropriate relationship with a student
Video
Latest Local News
Players react to no Friday night lights in Metamora
Video
Day of Play continues despite the pandemic
Video
South Side Mission in Peoria changing the way it operates this Thanksgiving
Video
More Local News