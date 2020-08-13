Oncoming Train

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
Pritzker joins local leaders, announces first round of BIG grants
Video
U of I develops new app that delivers COVID-19 test results to users
Deadly UTV crash in Fulton County
Peoria County clerk mourning the death of her son, asking for help finding the killers
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for Aug. 12, 2020: those young cousins learn fast
Video
Top Stories
Illini Football Now Looks at Spring Big Ten Games
Video
Miller Lite Takes 105th Sunday Morning League Championship
Video
Multi-Sport Star Courtney Heffren May Have to Make Tough Choice
Video
Kurt’s Korner for Aug. 11, 2020: that boat is fast
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Senior Salutes 2020
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Stronger Together
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Oncoming Train
WATCH: Police officer saves man in wheelchair from oncoming train
Video
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Why another $1,200 payment could be off the table
Video
Deadly UTV crash in Fulton County
Weather
Peoria County clerk mourning the death of her son, asking for help finding the killers
Video
Pritzker announces $46 million in first wave of grants for small businesses
Video
Latest Local News
Pritzker joins local leaders, announces first round of BIG grants
Video
U of I develops new app that delivers COVID-19 test results to users
Deadly UTV crash in Fulton County
More Local News