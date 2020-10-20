Pekin Federal Correctional Institute

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
Peoria city manager presents balanced 2021 budget to city council members
Video
Man driving a stolen RV crashes in downtown Pekin
Video
BPD to release weekly election safety tips for community members
Video
East Peoria Council appoints interim police chief; approves new guidelines for pot shops
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Governor May Have Tipped His Hand on IHSA Winter Sports Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
No Trip to Redbird Arena This Fall for U-High, the Pioneers Wait For Spring
Video
IHSA to Allow Athletes to Play for School, Club Teams Simultaneously in Spring, Summer 2021
Video
Central Catholic’s First Swim Team is Short on Experience, Big on Smiles
Video
Prep Sports Roundup for Oct. 17, 2020
Video
Community
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Pekin Federal Correctional Institute
2 US senators and US representative call for immediate testing at Pekin Federal Correctional Institute
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Man driving a stolen RV crashes in downtown Pekin
Video
ISU professor: N95 masks are your best choice for air travel
Video
Two Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputies fired for alleged theft
Man indicted after being accused of street racing, causing crash and deaths of 4 Peoria women
Police find body in Peoria after receiving tip
Latest Local News
Peoria city manager presents balanced 2021 budget to city council members
Video
Man driving a stolen RV crashes in downtown Pekin
Video
BPD to release weekly election safety tips for community members
Video
More Local News