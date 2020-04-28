Skip to content
Top Stories
Peoria city council continuing discussions, making up for budget shortfall
Top Stories
Ford, Rivian cancel plans to build Lincoln-branded vehicle amid health crises
East Peoria Council removes curbside recycling, Mayor pushes Pritzker to adjust his stay at home order
Home Sweet Home Ministries challenging the community to match donors $60,000 contribution
100-year-old Lucille Epperson gets a special birthday surprise
Top Stories
Top Stories
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.
Peoria Elite Gymnastics
Kurt’s Korner for April 28, 2020: Gymnasts With a TP Challenge
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
Nine-year-old boy accused of killing five family members to continue living with his grandparents
Judge puts Pritzker’s ‘unconstitutional’ executive order in legal limbo
Last call for haircuts as ‘Stay at home’ order goes into effect
Mayo Clinic Minute | Preventing kidney stones
Latest Local News
Peoria city council continuing discussions, making up for budget shortfall
Ford, Rivian cancel plans to build Lincoln-branded vehicle amid health crises
East Peoria Council removes curbside recycling, Mayor pushes Pritzker to adjust his stay at home order
