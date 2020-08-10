Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
As kids return to school, medical professionals push flu vaccine, knowing symptoms of cold, flu
Severe thunderstorm causes power outages in Central Illinois
McLean County COVID-19 cases near 650, no one hospitalized with the virus
Local restaurants closed for deep cleaning, no positive COVID cases
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
McCade Brown Impresses at KCL This Summer
Video
Top Stories
Brimfield Coach Writes Basketball Book
Video
Scott Phegley Wins Peoria City Golf Title
Video
Missouri Valley Football to Play League Games in Spring 2021
Video
Morton’s Dan Bolt Working Through Crazy Summer
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Senior Salutes 2020
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Stronger Together
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Peoria Rescue Ministries
CI Hero: Galesburg mom brings more than 300,000 diapers to Central Illinois this year
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Severe thunderstorm causes power outages in Central Illinois
Interactive Radar
East Peoria man dies in Saturday evening motorcycle crash
Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for Central Illinois until 7 pm
Weather
Latest Local News
As kids return to school, medical professionals push flu vaccine, knowing symptoms of cold, flu
Severe thunderstorm causes power outages in Central Illinois
McLean County COVID-19 cases near 650, no one hospitalized with the virus
More Local News