Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
Georgetown coaching great John Thompson dead at 78
COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise in McLean County
Special meeting called Tuesday to discuss city budget
Back the Blue Rally held in Bloomington met by Black Lives Matter protesters
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
High School Roundup For Aug. 29, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Dunlap Tennis Cherishing Fall Season
Video
Peoria Senior Organizes 7-On-7 Football Games
Video
Kurt’s Korner for Aug. 26, 2020: trash talking starts young
Video
Kurt’s Korner for Aug. 25, 2020: tip the cap
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Prostitution
Famed Abraham Lincoln actor charged with child porn, patronizing prostitute in Illinois
Video
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Illinois family’s bison farm becomes a thriving business
Law enforcement trying to identify human remains found on the bank of the Illinois River
Video
Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled
Video
CI Hero: Two Neighborhood House directors credited with the success of nonprofit throughout the pandemic
Skeletal remains found on the bank of the Illinois River
Latest Local News
Georgetown coaching great John Thompson dead at 78
COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise in McLean County
Special meeting called Tuesday to discuss city budget
More Local News