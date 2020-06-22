Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Top Stories
Morton votes for Jason Miller to be next police chief
Top Stories
Surviving COVID-19 is only part of the battle, health officials say long-term effects will determine if they fully recover
Giving back in more ways than one: AMT’s community garden, providing new kind of service
East Peoria nursing home trying to reunite residents and family with outdoor visitation
Peoria Players Fund Drive
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
NFL Draft
Top Stories
B-N Golfers Thankful for Match Play Tournament
Video
Top Stories
David Booth Named NBA’s Vice President of Basketball Operations
New Metamora Coach Glad to Rekindle Camaraderie in Workouts
Video
Kurt’s Korner for June 19, 2020: baseball with yardsticks, markers and a classroom brawl
Video
High School Recap for June 19, 2020: Softball Highlights, College Signings
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Senior Salutes 2020
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Wellness Network
Marketplace
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Stronger Together
Restaurant Guide
Restaurants with Outdoor Seating
Local Hiring Guide
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Racism
Illinois Supreme Court recruiting Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
Mission BBQ coming to Peoria in 2021
Morton votes for Jason Miller to be next police chief
Weather
Man charged with aggravated DUI after Jefferson accident results in death
Gov. Pritzker announces new Amazon plant creating thousands of jobs
Video
Latest Local News
Morton votes for Jason Miller to be next police chief
Surviving COVID-19 is only part of the battle, health officials say long-term effects will determine if they fully recover
Giving back in more ways than one: AMT’s community garden, providing new kind of service
More Local News