Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Weird News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Incumbent Peoria County Board member files economic interest receipt one minute past deadline
Top Stories
32nd annual Stuff-A-Bus will help hundreds of Peoria families have meals
Bringing new life to a run-down apartment complex; Villa Bordeaux soon to reopen
Peoria police looking for missing, endangered man
Fulton Sheen’s beatification postponed
Videos
Video Center
Digital Originals
CBSN Live Stream
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Sports
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Extra Effort Award
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
Boys Basketball Highlights for Dec. 2, 2019
Top Stories
A Memphis Homecoming For Brown, Thomas
Top Stories
Washington T.O.C. Raises $34,000 For KBStrong
Holiday Girls Hoops Roundup For Nov. 30, 2019
Holiday Boys Hoops Roundup For Nov. 30, 2019
Girls Basketball Highlights For Nov. 29, 2019
Community
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
EasterSeals
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Marketplace
Open For Business
Your Home Network
Health Connection
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
2019 Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
Search
Search
Search
Stuff-A-Bus
32nd annual Stuff-A-Bus will help hundreds of Peoria families have meals