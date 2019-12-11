Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
USMCA trade deal reached; Ratified documents soon heading to Congress
Top Stories
Stocking Stuffer Store opens Thursday in Peoria for local kids
McLean County experiencing 9-1-1 outages
Holiday sensory experience lights up, raises money for the Eastlight Theatre
‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ returns for the 29th year
Videos
Video Center
Digital Originals
CBSN Live Stream
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Sports
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Extra Effort Award
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
High School Hoops Recap for Dec. 10, 2019
Top Stories
Bradley Men, Women Extend Home Win Streaks
Top Stories
Central Catholic Coaches Share Milestone Win
ICC Celebrates Fall Success
Notre Dame Basketball Hungry After Last Year’s End
Boys Basketball Highlights for Dec. 7, 2019
Community
Home for the Holidays
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
EasterSeals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Marketplace
Open For Business
Your Home Network
Health Connection
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
2019 Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
Search
Search
Search
Trade Agreement
USMCA trade deal reached; Ratified documents soon heading to Congress