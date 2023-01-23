United For Peace – Searching for Solutions

Join us this Thursday when we take an in-depth look at what’s being done to turn the tide against crime in and around Peoria. WMBD and WYZZ-TV have built a unique partnership with WEEK 25-news and WTVP public television to produce a Thursday night town hall: United for Peace: Searching for Solutions.

We’ll examine the root causes of crime in the community, along with relations between the people of Peoria and the police. Plus, we’ll show you some of the solutions that are making a difference, and bring your questions and concerns directly to our city leaders.

Latest Local News

View All Local News

Latest Video

ISU women cruise past Evansville in 32-point win

Dozens protest violence outside Peoria Planned Parenthood …

Wedding planners get creative ahead of postage stamp …

Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight

Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 21, 2023 (Part 1)

Bradley loses 17-game home win streak in heartbreaker, …

More Videos