Join us this Thursday when we take an in-depth look at what’s being done to turn the tide against crime in and around Peoria. WMBD and WYZZ-TV have built a unique partnership with WEEK 25-news and WTVP public television to produce a Thursday night town hall: United for Peace: Searching for Solutions.

We’ll examine the root causes of crime in the community, along with relations between the people of Peoria and the police. Plus, we’ll show you some of the solutions that are making a difference, and bring your questions and concerns directly to our city leaders.