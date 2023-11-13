WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD looks back with Lexi Sutter and Andrew Barra on when they were on the scene covering the aftermath of the Washington Tornado 10 years ago.

“You never think it is going to happen to your community, you never think you are going to be in the middle of a story like this,” Sutter said.

Sutter and Barra were among the first news crews on the scene after the tornado hit Washington on Nov. 17, 2013.

“It was like seeing a scene in a disaster movie,” Barra said. “But when you see it in person, it’s a huge shock.”

Sutter said it was one of the first major news stories they both covered.

“This story was the first story of my career that was incredibly life-changing,” Sutter said.

“In terms of the impact of a story, I think this is number one, and it is not close,” Barra said.

They also highlighted how the Washington community came together in the aftermath.

“Washington was really special because, so quickly, they started making t-shirts and wristbands and Washington Strong kinda became the motto,” Sutter said.

“I think it added a lot of empathy for people, you know, wanting to help out neighbors,” Barra said.

Sutter said this story has stuck with her over the years and has continued to shape who she has become in her career.