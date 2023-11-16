TAZEWELL COUNTY (WMBD) — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) is commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the Washington tornado.

The agency said the tornado anniversary is a solemn reminder of the importance of year-round weather preparedness.

“This anniversary serves as a poignant and somber reminder that tornadoes can occur at any time of the year, not just during traditional tornado seasons,” said IEMA-OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “It is imperative that we maintain vigilance and preparedness throughout the year. The lessons learned from the Washington tornado highlight the significance of early warning systems, family emergency plans, inventories of possessions, and well-stocked emergency kits in our homes.”

IEMA-OHS also said people should take time to think about the importance of weather preparedness disaster planning in order to keep themselves and loved ones safe during these tragic weather events.

The agency has resources available on its website such as an emergency supply list as well as the family communications plan.

IEMA-OHS said it honors the memory of the victims and recognizes the tireless efforts of survivors, first responders, volunteers, and all who answered the call for help in the days following the tornado.

For more information and tips on weather preparedness, visit IEMA-OHS’s website.