Florida primary still a go amid coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — As states are beginning to postpone primaries, Florida is going on as planned and that may impact the polls.

But with just hours until polls open—Florida lawmakers are saying “the show must go on.”

Republican Congressman Greg Steube says he voted early and predicts many other Floridians did the same even though that option ended Sunday.

“I don’t think this is going to have an effect on voting in Florida,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL-17) said.

Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist says another way to avoid the polls is to walk to your mailbox.

“If they’re not feeling well, then they ought to mail in their ballot,” Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL-13) said.

But the deadline to request a mail-in ballot passed more than a week ago.

Voters can pick up and return their own “vote-by-mail” ballot on Tuesday, but that still means going in person to pick it up and then drop it back off before 7 p.m.

States like Louisiana and Georgia have already delayed their primaries.

And on Monday afternoon Ohio’s governor requested the same but was ultimately denied.

But for voters in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona—they’re still heading to the polls.