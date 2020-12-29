House passes plan to increase stimulus checks to $2K

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The House of Representatives voted yes on a plan to increase stimulus checks for most Americans from $600 to $2,000.

The plan passed with a supermajority vote — 44 Republicans joined Democrats’ efforts.

“Honor our heroes and put money in the pockets of the American people,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president had demanded the increase and Democratic lawmakers jumped at the opportunity.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-PA, said for Democrats, high checks were a no-brainer.

“It’s time for us to do what the economists say to do,” Cartwright said. “Our economy is in shambles right now.”

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-MO, also backed the bill.

“The $600 is insufficient at a time like this,” Cleaver said. “People are struggling all over this country.”

The Democrats’ bill would send $2,000 to individuals making up to $75,000 each. Children or dependents would receive $600 each.

U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-KY, was one of the more than 100 Republicans who opposed the plan. He says he’s concerned about overspending and says payments should be more targeted to those who have been financially damaged by the pandemic.

“This is money that’s got to be paid back,” he said.

The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, where most Republicans are pushing back.

Republican senators Roy Blunt of Missouri, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Mitt Romney of Utah have all said they oppose the plan.

“We can’t just have free money,” Romney said.

The Senate will have to take up the bill before the end of the week, or it will have to wait until next year and a new Congress.