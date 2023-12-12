WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Investigators with the FBI, Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security are welcoming federal legislation to help them clamp down on organized retail theft.

“Partnerships between law enforcement and the private sector are essential,” said Special Agent in Charge, Jason Kane, of the U.S. Secret Service.

At a Tuesday hearing focused on preventing these types of thefts, agents told lawmakers they have ramped up efforts to track down more sophisticated criminals.

“It is not uncommon for organized theft to be involved in or affiliated with those networks who perpetrate financial fraud, identity theft, human smuggling and trafficking illicit trade money laundering,” said Michael Krol, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Homeland Security.

They also say increased data sharing and resources to help trace money beyond traditional banking systems could make these efforts more effective.

“The more information we have, the better prepared we are,” said Krol.

The National Retailers Association is urging Congress to step in. They say stores lost tens of billions of dollars in goods due to retail theft in 2022.

During the hearing, Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) questioned if relaxed penalties in some cities were emboldening criminals but agents said they did not have any data to draw this conclusion.

“I think they are driven by greed and opportunity not so much location and geographic region,” said Krol.

Right now 47 Democrats and 47 Republicans in the House are backing additional resources.