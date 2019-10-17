Lawmakers in Washington mourn loss of Rep. Elijah Cummings

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Civil Rights icon and Congressman Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, died this morning at the age of 68.

Cummings’ death has struck the hearts of many in Washington, D.C.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said he is mourning the loss of his friend of nearly 30 years.

“He was a rock of integrity and principle,” Van Hollen said.

At a time of chaos and division, our friend Elijah Cummings stood strong as a man of principle, unity, dignity, and compassion. His insatiable thirst for justice was rooted in his core. Maryland has lost a beloved son and our nation a hero of our times. — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) October 17, 2019

On Capitol Hill, tributes poured in from Republicans and Democrats alike. All paid their respects to the late congressman that reflected on the legacy he leaves behind.

“Over more than two decades in the House of Representatives Cummings became a living legend,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel, R-Kentucky, said.

“We’ve all lost a friend. I’m devastated by the loss,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, added.

When Chairman Elijah Cummings spoke, America listened. He pushed each and every one of his colleagues to work for a higher purpose. May we all seek to follow his example. pic.twitter.com/pYgeNqpvko — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 17, 2019

Senator Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, said Cummings was known to speak truth to power.

“There are a handful of people who just have these core convictions, they know what’s right they know what’s wrong, and they don’t really care about the political costs,” Murphy said.

Senator Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said lawmakers must preserve Cummings’ legacy and continue his pursuit for social justice, fairness and to make the world a better place.

“There’s a huge void with Congressman Cummings loss, no one will fill that void,” Cardin said. “His last days he was still working here through the telephone with the House Oversight Committee to get things done.”

As Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Cummings investigated President Donald Trump’s wrongdoings – even drawing ire of the president – but even Trump acknowledged his passing.

Trump tweeted that, “his work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace.”

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

On Thursday, the White House and the Capitol lowered their flags to half-staff and a black bunting covered the late congressman’s office.