WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Several Democratic lawmakers were joined by Amazon Teamsters on Capitol Hill Wednesday to announce a bipartisan effort to hold Amazon accountable for what Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called a ‘mistreatment of delivery drivers.’

“It’s time for Amazon to do the right thing and take responsibility for the work conditions of some of its most important employees,” Murphy said.

Murphy says lawmakers have sent a letter requesting information from Amazon about the company’s Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program. Murphy alleges the company refuses to recognize DSP drivers who deliver Amazon packages as its legal employees.

“They’re wearing an Amazon uniform, they’re delivering an Amazon package, they’re walking out of an Amazon-branded vehicle, but they don’t work for Amazon,” Murphy said.

Drivers from Palmdale, California who unionized in 2023 joined lawmakers to share their experiences in the DSP program.

“I have personally driven in a vehicle where outside it’s 115 but inside my van it reaches 130. On this particular day, I had no working air conditioning. Also, my driver and passenger window were not able to roll down,” Brandi Diaz, Amazon Teamster said.

Nexstar reached out to Amazon for comment regarding lawmaker’s letter to the company.

In a statement Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in part: “Contrary to false claims in the letter, all of these vehicles have air conditioning as a standard feature and routes are designed to allow for ample breaks. DSPs are small business owners and entrepreneurs who are creating good jobs, with great pay and benefits, for more than 275,000 drivers around the world. We strongly dispute the claims in the letter and look forward to sharing the facts.”

This is not the first time Amazon has been questioned by Congress for its safety practices.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders opened a Senate investigation into Amazon’s warehouse safety practices in June 2023, accusing the company of “egregious health and safety violations.”

An Amazon spokesperson said the company strongly disagreed with the Sen. Sanders’ assertions.