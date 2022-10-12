WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Wednesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Cali.) called on the U.S. to punish Saudi Arabia for OPEC’s decision to reduce oil production.

“They’re hurting the American people and that will not stand,” Khanna said.

The two Democrats say that decision must come with consequences and are introducing a bill to suspend all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year.

“We provide so much, not just in weapons but in defense, cooperation and joint defense initiatives to the Saudis,” Khana said.

The legislation would prohibit military supply exports, repair parts sales and support services.

“We need to rebalance our relationship and the Saudis need to restore trust,” Blumenthal said.

Both Blumenthal and Khanna say the reduction in oil production is designed to boost prices and aid Russia.

“I’m furious that Saudi Arabia is helping Vladimir Putin kill Ukrainians,” Blumenthal said.

So far, President Biden hasn’t announced a response to OPEC’s decision, but says, “We’re going to react to Saudi Arabia, and we will take action.”

Khana and Blumenthal are confident Republicans will also support this legislation, but no action can be taken until after Congress returns in November.