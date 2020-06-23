Senate Democrats to block Republican effort to reform policing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Senate Democrats say they’re planning on blocking a Republican effort to reform policing in America.

They say it doesn’t accomplish anything substantial and want to see the Democrat version taken up.

Senate Democrats say it’s not enough to pass any police reform bill, they say the moment requires meaningful legislation.

“We have proposed a prescription that actually responds to, not just their demands but the specific cases, and the bodies that have just most recently been buried, much less the generations of black bodies that have been buried because of this issue,” Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, said.

Senator Kamala Harris says Senate Republicans are not acting in good faith.

“The Republican bill has been thrown out to give lip-service to an issue with nothing substantial in it,” Harris said.

Harris and fellow Democrat Cory Booker are pushing the senate to instead take up their “Justice in Policing” Act which mirrors the House Democrats’ Bill.

“If we don’t implement real measures of accountability for police officers in this country it is not if, but when we will be back here,” Senator Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, said.

Senators Booker and Harris says they’re voting against even bringing the Republican version of Police Reform up for debate which their Republican colleagues say is a mistake.

“There’s no opportunity for anyone, any senator, you or any one of us to offer amendments to improve it,” Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, said.

Republican Senator John Cornyn says by blocking debate on the bill, Democrats like Harris are preventing a worthwhile public discussion.

“The Senator would rather have these negotiations occur behind closed doors, as opposed to here on the floor of the senate,” Cornyn said.

Republican senators need to convince seven Democrats to vote for the Republican bill later this week or the bill dies.