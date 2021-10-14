U.S. unemployment falls to lowest rate since pandemic started

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Department of Labor says new unemployment claims fell to less than 300,000 – their lowest point during the pandemic.

“Unemployment claims fell to another pre-pandemic low,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki says this is a sign of ongoing progress.

“Thanks to President Biden’s success in getting Americans vaccinated and getting economic relief to the middle class,” Psaki added.

Applications for jobless aid has fallen since last spring, however, Psaki says an unemployment rate below 5% bodes well for the future.

“We’re leading the world in a recovery and we’re in a year of unprecedented growth,” Psaki said.

Despite the improving numbers, some Republicans say the latest report shows the recovery isn’t good enough especially when you factor in rising inflation.

“It is a tax on every American – and it particularly hurts hardworking Americans who carefully balance their family budgets every week,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York.

In a statement, former President Donald Trump’s team said, “Biden and the Left would rather see America crumble than thrive under President Trump’s agenda.”

The White House says the Biden administration created more than 5 million jobs in the last 8 months.

“That’s 600,000 news jobs every month. An average of 10 times the rate we inherited,” Psaki expressed.

Psaki says the economy is turning back on and the country is in a better place now.