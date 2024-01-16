Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois will be in for a welcomed mid-week warm up but that warm up will also bring a few more opportunities of accumulating snow to the area for the later half of the week.

Key Takeaways

Two rounds of snow possible 1st round – Wednesday night into Thursday morning 2nd Round – Thursday night into Friday morning

Both rounds will bring accumulating snow to the area, the second one being more widespread and impactful

Impacts to the Friday morning commute are likely

Round one – Wednesday night into Thursday morning

A cold front is expected to drop into Central Illinois Wednesday afternoon and stall over the area Wednesday night. Near this front, a relatively narrow band of snow is expected to develop bringing some accumulation to parts of the region.

The exact location of this narrow band remains uncertain, but areas along and north of I-74 are favored to see it. Where ever the band of snow sets up, fluffy snow accumulations of 1-2″ are possible while areas outside of it struggle to receive a half inch.

The current forecast calls 1-2 inches of snow north of I-74 and east of I-39 with less than an inch elsewhere. Given the narrow nature of the snow band, a 30 mile shift in track could be difference between a few inches of snow or just some flurries. Where the heaviest snow falls, some minor impacts could accompany the Thursday morning commute. Any snow that falls will be very fluffy and could be blown around very easily.

Round two – Thursday night into Friday morning

This round will be more widespread and impactful compared to this first round of snow. A clipper system will eject from the northern Rockies and sweep into the Midwest Thursday evening. With cold temperatures in place the snow will be light, fluffy and could accumulate quickly.

Note: The model shown below is likely bringing the snow through a little too soon.

The exact timing of the snow and placement of the heaviest snow remains uncertain, but the entire region is expected to receive at least some accumulation from the system.

Here’s what we know…

Snow is most likely from 8 pm Thursday through 8 am Friday

Widespread accumulations of 1-3 inches likely, locally higher amounts possible but where remains uncertain

Slick and snow covered roads are likely to impact the Friday morning commute

The wind is likely to pick up on the back end of the system, potentially gusting as high as 25 mph. This will likely lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow Friday afternoon and evening which could lead to more minor travel concerns.

Another surge of arctic air

Once these two systems move through another blast of arctic air will settle into Central Illinois. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the single digits with lows once again below zero. Wind chill values will likely be between -15° and -25°through Saturday morning. After that, a welcomed pattern change will bring above freezing temperatures to Central Illinois early next week and the great thaw will begin!