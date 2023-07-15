Peoria, ILL (WMBD) — The Environmental Protection Agency is expecting unhealthy air quality across Central Illinois from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night as smoke from Canadian wildfires blow into the region. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the area through Sunday night.

Satellite imagery shows the thick plume of smoke stretching from Alberta Canada through the Northern Plains and pushing into the Midwest. On the satellite image below, the smoke appears as a milky-gray color while clouds appear white.

With persistent NW flow aloft through the weekend, smoke is expected to filter into Central Illinois Saturday afternoon and remain in place through at least Sunday. The smoke will initially be elevated, contributing to hazy skies. However, by late Saturday afternoon and Sunday more of that smoke will reach the surface reducing air quality across the region.

The reductions in air quality currently seen across the Northern Plains foreshadows the conditions we are likely to see over the next few days. The current forecast from the EPA has Sunday’s air quality at an “Unhealthy for Sensitive Group” level, though it wouldn’t be surprising if that jumped in to the “Unhealthy for All” category at some point.

