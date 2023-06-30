Peoria, IL(WMBD)- More strong and severe storms are expected to impact the area.

Central Illinois is under three threat levels for Saturday, July 1st. These storms are expected to impact the area through the afternoon and evening bringing damaging winds and hail. While there are similar risks with this storm as we saw with the Derecho that moved through the area on June 29th, the storms are looking to weaken as the move northward.

We are continuing to see showers move through the region bringing much needed rain to Central Illinois.