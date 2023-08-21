Peoria, ILL (WMBD)– The sweltering summer heat has returned for another week in Central Illinois. The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories across Central Illinois through Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure has parked over much of the Midwest. Temperatures are climbing to the mid to upper 90s through the middle of the week. With the increased dewpoint temperatures, the heat index is expected to top 115° by Thursday.

Relief will return to the area in the form of cooler temps by Friday. The more comfortable 80 degree weather will move back in by the weekend.