Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite seeing our hottest temperatures of the year last week and nearly hitting 100° twice, the month of July turned out to be relatively close to average when it came to our average temperatures across Central Illinois. July also brought some beneficial rain to Central Illinois after fall into severe drought during the month of June. When it was all said and done, areas along and north of I-74 saw above average precipitation while areas further south remained a bit drier.

Temperature (Departure) Precipitation (Departure) Peoria 76.6° (+0.3°) 4.14″ (+0.61″) Normal 73.8° (-0.7°) 3.73″ (-0.39″)

August Outlook

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the month of August calls for above average precipitation and gives the area an equal chance for above, below or near average temperatures. The pattern potentially puts Central Illinois within in the battle ground of hot and cool airmasses and could open the door to an active stretch of severe weather.