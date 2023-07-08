Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Scattered thunderstorms brought beneficial rains to Central Illinois Friday night and early Saturday morning. While the storms were expected, rainfall rates exceeded expectations and brought 1-3 inches of rain to areas along I-74 from Galesburg to Champaign. The heavy rains did lead to some late-night flood advisories as small streams and urban drainage systems struggled to keep up at times.
As we saw in our latest Drought Monitor, Central Illinois continues to see improvement in drought conditions across the region. Friday night’s rain is certainly a welcomed sight and will likely lead to more improvements when the next drought monitor is released on Thursday. The weather pattern also continues to look favorable for increased storm activity in the coming weeks, so things are certainly looking a lot better than they were just a few weeks ago.
Here’s a list of rainfall reports from across the area
Peoria County
Trivoli – 0.88″
Peoria (PIA) – 1.45″
2.6 NE Dunalp – 1.69″
2.6 S Dunlap – 1.89″
Peoria Heights – 1.92″
West Peoria – 1.98″
Tazewell County
Pekin – 0.99″
Hopedale – 1.26″
Morton – 1.26″
3.6 SSE Pekin – 1.28″
2 NNW Washington – 1.66″
NE Washington – 1.82″
Washington – 2.15″
McLean County
Lexington – 0.93″
Downs – 1.07″
Chenoa – 1.08″
Bloomington (CIRA) – 1.09″
Heyworth – 1.19″
Towanda – 1.20″
ENE Normal – 1.36″
Le Roy – 1.47″
Normal – 1.49″
Carlock – 1.51″
NE Bloomington – 1.52″
Saybrook – 1.55″
S Bloomington – 1.66″
Danvers – 1.72″
Woodford County
Congerville – 1.14″
Minonk – 1.25″
El Paso – 1.51″
5.2 NNW El Paso – 1.79″
NW Germantown Hills – 1.83″
Metamora – 1.92″
Roanoke – 2.00″
W Germantown Hills – 2.19″
NW Metamora – 2.25″
Fulton County
Fairview – 0.52″
Lewistown – 1.07″
Bryant – 1.09″
Canton – 1.42″
Mason County
No reports
Marshall County
Lacon – 0.45″
3.4 NNW Sparland – 0.53″
Henry – 0.67″
Livingston County
Emington – 0.64″
Pontiac – 0.81″
Dwight – 0.96″
4.7 SSE Fairbury – 1.17″
Chatsworth – 1.40″
Knox County
Yates City – 0.75″
4.7 ESE Altona – 1.15″
Galesburg (Airport) – 1.57″
Galesburg – 2.10″
Stark County
No Reports
Logan County
Hartsburg – 0.74″
New Holland – 0.99″
Elkhart – 1.01″
Lincoln – 1.02″
Lawndale – 1.39″
Putnam County
McNabb – 0.83″
La Salle County
Mendota – 0.38″
Peru – 0.55″
La Salle – 0.75″
Ottawa – 0.77″
Bureau County
Princeton – 0.53″