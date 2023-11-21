PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system brought some welcomed rain to Central Illinois with most areas receiving anywhere from half-inch to 1 inch of rain.

While the amounts were in the forecasted range for the area, rainfall amounts area wide fell short of expectations by nearly a quarter of an inch.

Peoria’s official total was 0.52 inches which was the most rain the River City has received since Oct. 26. Here’s a list of rainfall reports from across the area.

Chatsworth – 0.84″

Lewistown – 0.84″

NE Normal – 0.75″

Bryant – 0.74″

Eureka – 0.71″

Henry – 0.70″

Bloomington – 0.69″

Heyworth – 0.68″

Metamora – 0.65″

Canton – 0.64″

Downs – 0.64″

La Salle – 0.63″

Dunlap – 0.61″

Havana – 0.61″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 0.58″

Washington – 0.58″

NW Peoria – 0.56″

Peru – 0.56″

Princeton – 0.56″

Ottawa – 0.55″

Tremont – 0.55″

Streator – 0.54″

Lincoln – 0.53″

Morton – 0.53″

Pekin – 0.53″

Peoria (PIA) – 0.52″

Flanagan – 0.52″

Germantown Hills – 0.49″

Trivoli – 0.48″