PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system brought some welcomed rain to Central Illinois with most areas receiving anywhere from half-inch to 1 inch of rain.
While the amounts were in the forecasted range for the area, rainfall amounts area wide fell short of expectations by nearly a quarter of an inch.
Peoria’s official total was 0.52 inches which was the most rain the River City has received since Oct. 26. Here’s a list of rainfall reports from across the area.
Chatsworth – 0.84″
Lewistown – 0.84″
NE Normal – 0.75″
Bryant – 0.74″
Eureka – 0.71″
Henry – 0.70″
Bloomington – 0.69″
Heyworth – 0.68″
Metamora – 0.65″
Canton – 0.64″
Downs – 0.64″
La Salle – 0.63″
Dunlap – 0.61″
Havana – 0.61″
Bloomington (CIRA) – 0.58″
Washington – 0.58″
NW Peoria – 0.56″
Peru – 0.56″
Princeton – 0.56″
Ottawa – 0.55″
Tremont – 0.55″
Streator – 0.54″
Lincoln – 0.53″
Morton – 0.53″
Pekin – 0.53″
Peoria (PIA) – 0.52″
Flanagan – 0.52″
Germantown Hills – 0.49″
Trivoli – 0.48″