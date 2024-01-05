Peoria, ILL. (WMBD) — Tell the kids to dust off those sleds, after one of the warmest Decembers on record for Peoria a much colder and snowier weather pattern is getting ready to ramp up across Central Illinois.

Key Takeaways

Light & slushy snow expected Friday night through Saturday morning

Stronger storm system expected Monday night through Tuesday night

More snow & bitter cold late next week

This Weekend

The snowfall forecast through Saturday morning has increased as it appears we’ll have more moisture to work with. While not an overly impactful system, widespread accumulations of 1-2″ are expected along and east of the Illinois River with locally higher amounts possible near I-55. Snow will taper off to flurries and drizzle Saturday but an additional round of light snow with minimal accumulation is expected Saturday evening.

Remnants from this system will clear our Saturday night and Sunday resulting in cloudy and cool conditions. A stronger storm is expected to move out of the southwest early next week bringing wind, rain, and perhaps some heavy snow to Central Illinois.

Monday & Tuesday

Confidence in a powerful winter storm impacting Central Illinois early next week remains high, though the exact track remains uncertain. Right now the low pressure Center is expected to move through southern Illinois which should paint a swath of heavy snow with accumulations over 4 inches somewhere in Central Illinois. Exactly where that heavy snow falls will be determined by subtle shifts in the storm track over the next few days.

Storm Timeline

Two rounds of steady precipitation are expected throughout the duration of the event, the first coming Monday night with another round expected Tuesday morning and afternoon. Precipitation could start out as rain or a rain/snow mix Monday evening with an eventual change over to all snow for some. Exactly where that rain/snow line sets up is not yet known, but chances for all snow are higher west of the Illinois River.

The second and heaviest round of Precipitation will move through the area Tuesday morning and afternoon. Those who experienced mostly rain or a rain/snow mix Monday night will see a change over to all snow throughout the day. With over an inch of moisture expected, the snow that falls will be very wet and heavy leading to very sloppy road conditions across Central Illinois. In addition to heavy snow, winds will gusts up to 35 mph creating areas of blowing snow and increasing the risk for power outages.

While exact snow accumulations are not yet known, we can at least give you an idea on the probabilities of exceeding certain accumulation thresholds. It’s also a good indication as to where the main swath of snow is expected to fall. The following maps show the probabilities of exceeding 1, 3, 6 and 12 inches of snow through 10 pm on January 10th according the European EPS.

Note: This guidance assumes a 10:1 ratio (they’ll be lower for much of the event), does not factor in melting or include input from American or Canadian models. Due to these factors, probabilities are a little higher than what they realistically are and the actual snow swath will end up being narrower.

Late Next Week

The pattern will remain favorable for another one or two storm systems to sweep across Central Illinois late next week and weekend. A large scale trough will be in place over the western U.S. This will eject multiple storm systems from the Central Rockies to the Midwest, each one bringing another chance of snow to the region. Behind these system a surge of arctic air is expected to push east resulting in much colder temperatures (20s and teens) by next weekend.

Through the end of next week, Central Illinois is poised to receive several inches of snow. Be sure to monitor future forecast for more details on these developing storm systems. Keep up with our latest snow and road conditions forecast by visiting our Winter Weather Map Room.