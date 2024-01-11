Peoria, IL (WMBD)– Dangerous bitter cold is on the way for Central Illinois. Once the rain and snow taking us into the weekend comes to an end, a blast of arctic air will hit the region.

A big part of the issue with colder weather is the wind chill. The wind chill is essentially how the air feels on our bodies when the wind blows. As the speed of the wind increases the wind chill impacts also increase.

Below is a sneak peak at some of the incoming cold temperatures and wind chills expected over the weekend.

The highs vs Feels like for Saturday 1/13

The highs vs Feels like for Sunday 1/14

When it comes to staying safe in cold weather it’s important to remember layers. Try to limit your time spent outside and be sure to layer up if you need to be out at all. Keep any and all exposed skin covered to prevent frostbite.