Peoria, IL (WMBD)– As the arctic front moves in, temperatures and wind chills will plumet. Dangerous conditions are expected with the cold air.

Temperatures will drop steadily over the weekend with highs on Saturday settling in the teens. That’s only the tip of the iceberg with highs in the negatives and single digits by Sunday and Monday. This does not include how the air will feel when the wind chill is added in.

Wind chills are pushing temperatures well into the negative double digits. Some relief if expected by the middle of the week but more cold air will move in after that.

With the temperatures dropping so far it’s important to remember to stay safe