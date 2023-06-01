Peoria, ILL (WMBD)- With the continued dry weather, drought conditions have worsened across Central Illinois.

As you can see from the graphic below, the ground has become drier across the area. A large part of Central Illinois is now under moderate conditions. There are still large chunks of the state that are just dry but with very little rain in the forecast, it’s looking to get drier.

Rainfall didn’t amount to much over the month of May, leaving the June off to a rocky start. The HRAP estimates rainfall at less than half an inch for most of the area. On top of that, the Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlook puts Central Illinois near average for precipitation which doesn’t bode well for improving drought conditions.