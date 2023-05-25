Peoria, ILL (WMBD)- With the recent dry and sunny weather, there is an update with the drought conditions in Central Illinois and around the state.

While there were some rainy days in the area early in the month of May, the last half of the month has been fairly dry. This has allowed drought conditions to expand more over the region.

Below is a look at the drought conditions across the state and more locally in Central Illinois. The more intense drought is out over the Plains. Parts of Northeast Illinois are now seeing drier conditions along with most of Central and Western Illinois.

It’s been very dry over the past week with HRAP estimating rainfall amounts below an inch across Central Illinois. Below average precipitation predicted by the Climate Prediction Center for June 2nd through June 8th.