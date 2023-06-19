Peoria, ILL. (WMBD) — It’s no secret Central Illinois has been experiencing an unusual stretch of dry weather. After receiving 1.83″ of rain through the month of May, Peoria has only received 0.23″ of rain in the month of June. Only picking up a little over 2.00″ of rain in what are typically the 2nd and 3rd wettest months of the year has resulted in rapid onset drought conditions which are worsening by the day in Central Illinois.

The latest Drought Monitor, released on Thursday, June 15th, shows severe drought conditions over much of Central Illinois. These conditions are likely to expand further when the next report is release this Thursday.

Precipitation Stats: April 1st through June 19th

While the growing season start good, the last two months of dry weather has turned the last few months into some of the driest on record. Going back to April 1st, Peoria has only received 4.41″ of rain which is 6.40″ below average for the same period. This makes this the 8th driest April 1st through June 19th on record.

Looking at other reporting sites across the region we can see similar results.

City/Town Observed Rainfall Since April 1st Rank Peoria Area 4.71″ 8th Driest Bloomington (Waterworks) 5.68″ 8th Driest Normal 4.27″ 4th Driest Galesburg 4.88″ 11th Driest Chenoa 3.17″ 3rd Driest Mackinaw 5.75″ 11th Driest Minonk 5.35″ 15th Driest

A much needed pattern change ahead

The series of blocking patterns that has kept us dry these past few months is finally showing signs of breaking down. This will allow high pressure over Mexico to lift north into Texas, sending the upper level steering currents into Illinois. We’ll also see the high pressure system over the northeast finally move out which will allow moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to push northward. The combination of better moisture and well placed upper-level systems should lead to better opportunities for rain compared to what we’ve seen recently.

While the chances for late this weekend are looking better than recent opportunities, it’s not a sure thing. A lot can change between now and then. If everything holds together, how much rain we see will ultimately depend on the timing of the system. If the cold front pushes through too early or late in the day, the better chances for heavy rain producing thunderstorms will be west of east of the region.

No matter how much rain this system brings, it wont erase the ongoing drought. If this developing pattern can persist for the next several weeks, it’s possible things will start to look a lot different towards the end of July. I guess time will tell.