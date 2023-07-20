Peoria, ILL. (WMBD) — The latest Drought Monitor showed continued improvements in drought conditions across the region, especially north of I-74 where the bulk of the rain fell over the last two weeks.

The improvements come on the heels of what has been a wet stretch of weather since the start of July. In just two weeks, areas along I-80 saw conditions go from severe drought to abnormally dry which is considered drought free. You can see the recent improvements in drought conditions by using the slider below…

Drought by the numbers (Cumulative Percentage Area)

Date None D0-D4 D1-D4 D2-D4 D3-D4 D4 7-11 2.10% 97.90% 83.21% 34.45% 0.15% 0.00% 7-18 4.18% 95.82% 66.29% 13.07% 0.15% 0.00% Change 2.08% -2.08% -16.92% -21.38% 0.00% 0.00%

While areas north of I-74 saw a big improvement, there was little to no improvement along and south of the interstate. The lack of improvement was the result of very little rain actually falling over the southern half of the region in the last week. You can see the 7 Day and 14 HRAP estimated rainfall totals from across the region below.

Rainfall by the numbers

Location April

Rainfall May

Rainfall June

Rainfall July-to-Date

Rainfall Total

Rainfall Peoria 2.65″ (-1.34″) 1.83″ (-2.86″) 1.52″ (-2.21″) 3.42″ (+1.05″) 9.42″ (-5.36″) Normal 1.79″ (-1.93″) 2.18″ (-2.63″) 1.82″ (-2.26″) 2.90″ (+0.10″) 8.69″ (-6.72″)

Determining drought is more than just precipitation

Despite the recent rains, you’ll notice the area is still experiencing some pretty sizeable deficits since April first. So how could we be seeing improving conditions?

While precipitation certainly plays a large role in drought conditions, there are other indicators used to determine if an area is in a drought and if those conditions are worsening. Those indictors are streamflow, reservoir levels, temperature and evaporative demand, soil moisture and vegetation health. So, while additional precipitation will help pull us out of the drought, we’re going to need to see even more improvement in some of those other indicators before we are considered drought free area wide.