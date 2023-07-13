Peoria, IL (WMBD)– Another drought update was released on Thursday July 13th and is showing even more improvement in the conditions.

Central Illinois has seen more showers since the start of the month with more chances of rain on the way. Over the past week we’ve seen some areas of heavy rain in a few storms. Areas north of I-74 have seen up to 2.5″ of rain. With more rain in the forecast for part of the weekend, parts of Central Illinois could see over an inch of incoming rain.

Location April

Rainfall May

Rainfall June

Rainfall July-to-Date

Rainfall Total

Rainfall Peoria 2.65″ (-1.34″) 1.83″ (-2.86″) 1.52″ (-2.21″) 2.87″ (+1.32″) 8.87″ (-4.91″) Normal 1.79″ (-1.93″) 2.18″ (-2.63″) 1.82″ (-2.26″) 1.95″ (+0.10″) 7.74″ (-6.72″)

Drought by the numbers (Cumulative Percentage Area)

Date None D0-D4 D1-D4 D2-D4 D3-D4 D4 7-4 2.10% 97.90% 84.89% 45.67% 0.30% 0.00% 7-11 2.10% 97.90% 83.21% 34.45% 0.15% 0.00% Change 0.00% 0.00% -1.68% -11.22% -0.15% 0.00%

While we do expect to see more rain move into Central Illinois, the Climate Prediction Center predicts some incoming drier conditions for the week of July 21st through July 27th. This will combine with seasonal temps to keep the drought conditions consistent.

Determining drought is more than just precipitation

While precipitation certainly plays a large role in drought conditions, there are other indicators used to determine if an area is in a drought and if those conditions are worsening. Those indictors are streamflow, reservoir levels, temperature and evaporative demand, soil moisture and vegetation health. So, while additional precipitation will help pull us out of the drought, we’re going to need to see improvement in some of those other indicators before we are considered drought free.