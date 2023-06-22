Peoria, IL (WMBD)- The latest drought monitor update has expanded the areas of severe drought in Central Illinois

Severe drought has spread across the area, even with some areas having seen a few showers. Areas to the west and over the Plains are experiencing extreme to exceptional drought.

Below is some information on precipitation through the month of June. The monthly average of precipitation is 3.73 inches. As far as current amounts go, since May 1st Central Illinois has seen around 2-3 inches of rain. This is about 5 inches below average.

Wettest Year Driest Year 11.96″ 1974 .45″ 1936 11.60″ 2015 .60″ 1988 9.67″ 2014 .78″ 1910 9.60″ 1902 .80″ 1992 Info from the National Weather Service

The HRAP estimated rainfall has amounts over the past seven days at less than an inch and only for areas west of the Illinois River. The predictions over the next seven days aren’t much better. Even with rain in the forecast for Saturday night and Sunday, the predictions are hovering near a quarter of an inch.

A quick look ahead with the Climate Prediction Center has much of the Midwest will see near average precipitation for the week of June 30th to July 6th. Over the same period of time the temperature are looking to hover near and above average.