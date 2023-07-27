PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings for Central Illinois through Friday afternoon and early evening. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Saturday afternoon for areas south of I-74.

There’s no doubt Central Illinois is experiencing its hottest stretch of weather of the year and, with an expected high of 100°, Friday could prove to be Peoria’s hottest day since July 25, 2012 when Peoria hit a high temperature of 102°. The chances for high temperatures at or above 100° are south of I-74 and along and west of the Illinois River where soils are little drier and sandier making it easier for temperatures to warm up.

100° Temperatures are Rare in Central Illinois

Thanks to a good southwesterly breezy, dew points may drop just enough for Peoria to have a real chance of hitting 100° on Friday. If it happens it will be the first time its occurred in more than 11 years!

Right now our current streak of consecutive days with temperatures below 100° is the second longest streak on record at 4,018 Days. The longest streak on record occurred between July 19th, 1954 and July 9th, 1966 at 4,374 Days. If we don’t hit 100° tomorrow, there’s a real possibility that our current streak will become the longest on record next year.

You may also notice that 100° days were far more frequent in Peoria before 1944, why was that?

Now I haven’t done extensive research on the topic but here are a couple of factors that could have caused this…

Location of the official observation station

Prior to 1944 the official observations were taken in locations actually within the city instead of the airport. Once the station was moved to the airport, temperatures would have been less influenced by an urban heat island effects.

Changes and advancements in agriculture

This would require a deeper dive into the topic, but if what we have seen in Peoria is also occurring across the region/state, this would help explain it. Corn produces a lot of moisture (corn sweat) and that moisture leads to higher dew points/humidity. When the atmosphere contains more moisture, the air temperature doesn’t get as warm. It’s why most of our 100° days come during years when we have severe drought (i.e. 2012, 1930’s). When drought is present, there’s less moisture in the boundary layer (lowest part of the atmosphere) and air temperatures are able to warm up a bit more. If we are producing a lot more corn now than we were in the past, evapotranspiration could make dew points high enough to make it difficult for air temperatures to climb over 100°, unless we had unusually dry years and bad crop production.